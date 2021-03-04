Washington essential workers can get vaccinated in a matter of weeks

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Inslee announced Thursday that essential workers will be able to get the COVID vaccine on March 22.

This is Tier 2 of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

Initially, this was limited to people age 50 or older who worked in congregate settings like agriculture, food processing and grocery stores — now, that is expanded to “critical workers” assuming vaccine supplies increase.

This includes workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, fire fighters, law enforcement, corrections workers, and also people over age 16 who are pregnant or have a high-risk disability.

Inslee says the next step is Tier 3, which is scheduled to begin April 12. This will include people who are 50 or older with two or more comorbidities — such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes. On April 26, this will include anyone over age 16 with to or more comorbidities, as well as people living in congregate settings like group homes, correctional centers or people experiencing homelessness.

The Governor’s Office notes that these dates are tentative and depend on vaccine supply.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

