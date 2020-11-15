Washington Employment Security Dept. ready to continue helping workers during lockdown

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) says they are ready to assist workers as the state returns to lockdown.

Beginning Monday night, new restrictions will go into effect, limiting public gatherings, dining, retail services and more in an effort to slow the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Part of the support for struggling business owners and workers includes $50 million in grant funding, as well as continued support through ESD. Commissioner Suzi LeVine issued this statement after Inslee’s announcement:

“As difficult as this news is for everyone, today is about renewed resilience. People are hurting and need to be lifted up and supported to the best of our individual and collective abilities. The virus has put many at extreme risk of severe health impacts, significant financial hardship, or both. Stepping back is not something anyone wants. Please keep your loved ones, friends, neighbors, colleagues, acquaintances, and those you have not yet met as your top priorities. That means wearing a mask, limiting your trips to only necessary outings, and supporting your local businesses through their struggles by using online and takeout options. The timing, right before the holidays, is particularly devastating. Referenced state financial support for local communities needs to come as quickly and decisively as the state interventions enacted today. We will continue working together to find safe ways to move all areas of our lives safely and responsibly past this virus. We are all in this together and it will take our collective efforts. The holidays are a time for giving and putting others first. The Spokane community has been doing that for months and will rally again in a time of even greater need.”

