Washington election officials warn of inaccurate info on USPS postcard

Credit: WA Secretary of State

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington election officials are warning voters about inaccurate information on a mailer sent by the United States Postal Service.

The postcards include five checklist items for people planning to vote by mail, but two of them do not apply to Washington state voters.

“The U.S. Postal Service did try to be helpful, which we appreciate, but they did not vet the information with any of the states apparently, definitely not Washington,” said Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton.

The mailer tells voters to “request your mail-in ballot (often called ‘absentee ballot’) at least 15 days before Election Day.” Since Washington is a vote-by-mail only state, voters do not need to request a ballot at all.

“This is the state of Washington, we are vote -by-mail. All active, registered voters are mailed a ballot automatically. You do not have to ask for a ballot if you are a registered voter,” Dalton said.

A release from Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office said all ballots are mailed at least 18 days prior to Election Day.

“Voters who are unsure if they are registered or if their address on file is current can log in to VoteWA.gov to confirm their registered information,” Wyman said.

The mailer also states that voters should add postage to the return envelope if needed. Washington has been a pre-paid postage state since 2019. All voters need to do is drop their completed ballot in a mailbox or put it in a white, elections drop box.

The upcoming General Election is November 3. More information about election dates and deadlines can be found here.

