Washington educators and child care workers can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s educators and licensed child care workers can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Inslee announced Tuesday, in response to President Joe Biden’s directive that those people be prioritized in vaccine rollout.

“Phase Finder may take time to reflect these changes, but educators and licensed child care workers can schedule with providers right away,” Inslee said.

President Biden announced Tuesday the goal is to have every educator, child care worker, and school staff member have received at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of March.

The announcement comes as more teachers and students prepare to head back to the classroom.

“Currently, about 36% of Washington students are receiving some or all of their learning in-person. We expect this priority on vaccinations for school employees will speed up the timeline for many districts who are working to begin or expand in-person learning,” the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said in a release.

OSPI announced a partnership with Kaiser Permanente earlier this year to vaccinate educators in the state.

In the release, Reykdal said the ‘Get Ready’ plan is ready to move forward.

“Local partnerships in other areas of the state have already been established. Between Kaiser Permanente, local partnerships, and the Biden Administration’s push for vaccines through the Federal Pharmacy Program, school employees in every region of the state will have access to at least one dose of the vaccine this month,” Reykdal said.

