Washington Education Association shows support for lifting mask mandate in March

by Erin Robinson

Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Education Association says it is in support of the state’s decision to lift the indoor mask mandate for schools.

Masks will no longer be required indoors on March 21 with a few exceptions. They will be required in hospitals, but not in grocery stores, bars or K-12 schools.

WEA President Larry Delaney issued the following statement after Thursday afternoon’s announcement:

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, WEA has supported following the advice of public health experts. Now, those experts have recommended a timeline for lifting of the school mask mandate. Front-line educators see the challenges that we must address to have a smooth transition. We are pleased that districts will have adequate time to anticipate issues with staffing adequacy and inequities along with mask access for those who want them. We call on the legislature to create an adequate leave pool for those who may become ill or have to quarantine, and we ask our communities to continue taking every reasonable COVID precaution to help sustain unmasked teaching and learning. None of us have gone through a transition from a pandemic to an endemic. WEA is heartened that as we emerge from the pandemic we can unite with our communities to continue to advocate for high quality, equitable public schools.”

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said that schools will be given guidance on the masking situation a few weeks before the mandate is lifted.

The decision to pick March 21 as a benchmark comes from data predictions that look at hospitalizations. The current prediction is that by that date, hospitals in Washington will be operating normally.

