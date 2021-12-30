Washington E. coli cases linked to packaged salad outbreak

E. coli Outbreak Linked to Packaged Salads Credit: CDC

OLYMPIA, Wash.– The Washington State Department of Health said seven E. coli cases in the state are likely linked to packaged salads.

The Simple Truth Organic Power Greens purchased at QFC and Fred Meyer stores in Washington could be contaminated, according to the department of health.

If you bought one of the salads with best-by dates through December 20, 2021, you should throw it out.

Infections have also been traced to Oregon, California, Ohio, Mississippi, and Alaska. The cases in Washington were found in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, Pierce, Thurston, Mason and Skagit counties.

The health department said two of the people infected in Washington were hospitalized. One of them developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

“E. coli O157:H7 can cause serious illness,” said State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH. “If you notice symptoms, especially bloody diarrhea, contact your health care provider right away. Even if you ate some of the product and did not get sick, throw the rest away.”

Here are the symptoms of E.coli:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



You can find more information about the outbreak here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.