Washington driver’s license offices closed this week

Expected to reopen March 23, but the closure could last longer.

Aaron Polevoi by Aaron Polevoi

Washington Department of Licensing offices were closed Tuesday and will remain closed through Sunday night at the earliest to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Washington, all 56 licensing service offices statewide are closed to the public until at least March 23. Residents are encouraged to visit https://t.co/XdnpY0Twvb, if possible, for their licensing needs: https://t.co/E8AGRP0MJY pic.twitter.com/hRo8c0gVni — Washington State DOL (@WA_DOL) March 17, 2020

The agency said employees will spend this week working to create social distancing measures in their 56 offices to help protect both themselves and customers for reopening.

DOL offices expect to reopen by Monday, March 23, but the closure could be extended past that date.

Whether or not those offices reopen on time, drivers will be able to renew their licenses and/or ID cards online beginning Monday. More time is needed to implement this system which is why it is not currently available.

When offices do reopen, no vision tests for drivers license applicants will be administered due to a lack of adequate cleaning supplies for the machines.

Washington residents with licensing needs are asked to visit dol.wa.gov for assistance.

