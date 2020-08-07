Washington DOH reports 11 cases of COVID-related inflammatory disease in children

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Friday that there are 11 cases of MIS-C, a rare inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19, in children statewide.

MIS-C stands for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a rare but serious condition linked to the coronavirus. It was first identified in the United Kingdom in April by healthcare workers.

The DOH defines a MIS-C case as a patient under age 21 with a fever, evidence of inflammation and an illness involving two or more organs, which requires hospitalization. Additionally, the patient must have a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to a confirmed case in the last four weeks, and no other plausible diagnoses.

“While MIS-C is very rare, parents should be aware it can happen and contact their health care provider if their children develop new or unusual symptoms,” said state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy. “We are tracking this issue closely and continue to ask health care providers to be on the lookout and immediately report possible cases to local health.”

No one in Spokane County has been diagnosed with the illness yet, but six of the cases have been diagnosed in children under age 9, with five cases in children aged 10 or older.

Currently, there are three cases in King and Yakima counties, two cases in Franklin and Snohomish counties, and one case in Skagit County.

You can find more information on MIS-C at the Centers for Disease Control website.

