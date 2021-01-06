Washington DOH outlines next phase of vaccine rollout plan
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday released guidance for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
There will be four tiers within Phase 1B, with vaccines being prioritized for people above the age of 70.
The rollout plan has been outlined as follows:
- Phase 1B1 (Tier 1) – Slated for January
- All people 70 years and older
- People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households
- Phase 1B2 (Tier 2) – Slated for February
- High risk critical workers 50 years and older who work in certain congregate settings; agriculture; food workers; grocery stores; K-12 teachers and school staff; childcare; corrections; prisons; jails or detention facilities (staff); public transit; fire; law enforcement
- Phase 1B3 (Tier 3) – Slated for March
- People 16 years or older with two or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions
- Phase 1B4 (Tier 4) – Slated for April
- High-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings under 50 years
- People, staff and volunteers all ages in congregate living settings:
- Correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services in congregate settings
“Vaccine prioritization decisions are complex, but based in a need for equitable distribution,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “Our priority has been to get the vaccine to high-priority people first.”
The DOH expects future phases to come between May and December.
READ: Healthy Washington: Gov. Inslee announces new reopening plan, resumption of some activities
RELATED: Here’s how and when you could get the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.