Washington DOH outlines next phase of vaccine rollout plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday released guidance for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

There will be four tiers within Phase 1B, with vaccines being prioritized for people above the age of 70.

The rollout plan has been outlined as follows:

Phase 1B1 (Tier 1) – Slated for January All people 70 years and older People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households

Phase 1B2 (Tier 2) – Slated for February High risk critical workers 50 years and older who work in certain congregate settings; agriculture; food workers; grocery stores; K-12 teachers and school staff; childcare; corrections; prisons; jails or detention facilities (staff); public transit; fire; law enforcement

Phase 1B3 (Tier 3) – Slated for March People 16 years or older with two or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions

Phase 1B4 (Tier 4) – Slated for April High-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings under 50 years People, staff and volunteers all ages in congregate living settings: Correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services in congregate settings



“Vaccine prioritization decisions are complex, but based in a need for equitable distribution,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “Our priority has been to get the vaccine to high-priority people first.”

The DOH expects future phases to come between May and December.

