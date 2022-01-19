DNR study details the Big One tsunami impacts for Washington coast

by Will Wixey

Credit: Sarah Knapp/Homer News via AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new study from Washington’s Department of Natural Resources estimates a 10-17% chance that the Big One could happen in the next 50 years.

While coastal cities in Washington were frightened by the tsunami advisory from the Tonga volcano eruption, they fortunately only experienced slightly larger waves. Meteorologist Matt Gray explained the crazy effects the eruption caused on Saturday.

While there was no real threat of a tsunami, there definitely will be once the Big One hits the Northwest.

The study details the tsunami impacts of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake. They say the first waves would reach La Push in 10 minutes, Copalis Beach in 20, Clallam Bay in 30, and Port Angeles in 60.

It’s also expected that flooding could leave some cities at a complete loss. Flooding could exceed 100 feet at Yellow Banks Beach, 53 at Copalis, 43 at Lower Hoh Tribal Center, and 33 at Discovery Bay.

They say ocean waters would gradually recede before the flooding starts. Tsunami currents could surpass nine knots off the coastline within areas along the Juan de Fuca Strait. Washington DNR says they conducted the study to prepare and make response plans in advance for the affected areas.

To view the full study, go to the Washington Department of Natural Resources website.

