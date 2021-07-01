Washington DNR issues statewide burn ban on all forest lands

A statewide burn ban has been issued for all forest lands under the Department of Natural Resources’ fire protection ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The ban restricts campfires, outdoor burning and the use of charcoal briquettes, effective July 2 through September 30.

“Our state is bone dry, and we must protect it” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.

We want everyone to have a safe and fun holiday. Please be aware of burn restrictions and firework bans in your area. If you suspect a fire, immediately call 911. pic.twitter.com/kKM5bz6Wul — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 1, 2021

Burn restrictions are in effect in most Washington counties due to the recent heatwave and lack of rain. Outdoor recreational fires and open burning are currently restricted across Spokane County and most counties in Washington.

Several cities across the Inland Northwest have also put restrictions on fireworks in an effort to reduce wildfire risk.

For more information on burn restrictions in your county, click here. Find the latest information on fireworks restrictions here.

