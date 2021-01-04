Washington Dept. of Health launches online tool to determine when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The State Department of Health has launched a new tool that will allow Washingtonians to check if they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“PhaseFinder” asks users a series of questions — like their age, county of residence and if they live in a communal setting — to determine under which phase they get vaccinated.

Currently, the tool only will only determine if you are eligible for the vaccine right now as part of Phase 1. The state has prioritized high-risk health care workers, high-risk first responders, as well as residents and staff in long-term care facilities under this phase.

The state Department of Health has not yet outlined its next phases and who will be eligible. That information is expected to be released within the next week. However, a presentation from the Washington State Hospital Association shows that PhaseFinder is set to be expanded to provide eligibility information to the general public starting Wednesday, January 6.

The tool also allows Washingtonians to submit their information and receive either an email or text message when they become eligible for the vaccine.

A new vaccine distribution tracker from the Washington Post shows, as of Monday, at least 82,464 people in Washington have been vaccinated. Additionally, the state has been allocated 426,025 doses and 283,000 have been distributed.

