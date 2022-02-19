Washington Department of Health launches science contest for high school students

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — High school students in Washington have an opportunity to make a big impact on their state.

The Washington Department of Health is holding a contest for high school students wanting to go into STEM careers. The Washington Tracking Network Youth Science Contest will allow students to learn more about topics like health science, community engagement, or science communication.

Each project must pick a topic and use Washington Tracking Network (WTN) data to find solutions to an issue of their choice. Students are required to communicate the community problems, analyze data, and reflect on solutions.

“Students participating in this contest will gain knowledge about the health of their communities, how to work with data, and how to use that data to affect positive change,” said WTN manager Jennifer Sabel.

All participants will get written feedback from judges, a specially designed contest-branded item, and a certificate of participation. The top three projects will get a plaque recognizing their achievement and have their project showcased by DOH on social media and WTN’s webpage.

The first-place winner will receive a meeting with a relevant expert for mentoring, project elaboration, and professional development.

Science affects every aspect of our lives, and this is a chance for students to use knowledge to improve their communities,” said Sabel. “I am really looking forward to seeing the creative applications the students come up with.”

The contest is open to any and all students in Washington. Registration is open from Feb. 17 to Mar. 15 and the official contest period is from Mar. 1 through April 30. Winners will be announced in early June.

You can find more information on the contest here.

