Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife investigates elk poaching

Credit: Eric Risberg

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife needs help figuring out who illegally shot three bull elk.

Wildlife police said two of the elk were shot and killed illegally and had their heads removed and their meat wasted. A third bull elk was shot and left paralyzed in frozen condition. The paralyzes elk was

All three bull elk were shot outside of Fairfield in a privately-owned field off east Adams and Marsh roads. They were found on Sunday by a person in the area who reported it to WDFW police.

“This is an appalling act of poaching large, branch-antlered elk – a blatant disrespect of natural resource rules, ethics, and conservation,” said WDFW Police Sergeant Tony Leonetti.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 877-933-9847, email WDFW’s poaching tip email, or send a text tip to 847411. Reports can also be made online. Tips can be made anonymously.

Editor’s note: The photo attached to this story is a file photo of elk.

