Washington close to 70% vaccination rate and state reopening, says DOH

Matthias Schrader FILE - In this Saturday, May 15, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — CDC metrics have Washington as the 13th state in the U.S. to reach 70% vaccinations, although state metrics have not caught up with that just yet.

70% vaccination rate is the goal; once Washington hits that threshold, the state will fully reopen before June 30.

Currently, state metrics are at 63.06%—just a short distance from that goal, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have the state at 70.6%.

We continue 2 work 2 get as many Washingtonians vaxed. Our dashboard uses different data which is why the numbers vary ; 1) WA State uses 16y/o vs 18y/o+ 2) WA state uses recent OFM population est. vs 2019 ACS values. Needless to say we are on the right track! 🥳#GetVaccinated — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) June 6, 2021

This is because the CDC is only counting people age 18 and older getting the vaccine, while the Washington State Department of Health is counting people 16 and up. DOH also chalks the differences in numbers to the population statistics they use.

Washington uses population data from the state’s Office of Financial Management (OFM) and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS).

DOH says the state is still on track to hit that 70% vaccination goal in the coming weeks.

