All Washington campgrounds closed to slow spread of COVID-19

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the closure of all Washington state campgrounds Sunday.

The decision was made to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state.

According to the State Parks and Recreation Commission, all campgrounds will remain closed until April 30.

The closure also includes both tent and RV campgrounds as well as roof accommodations such as cabins and yurts.

Day use areas and trails will still be open.

