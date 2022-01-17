Washington bill proposes salary range be a requirement in job listings

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Should employers post a salary range on job listings?

It could become a requirement in Washington.

If passed, Senate Bill 5761, introduced by Senator Emily Randall (D – Port Orchard) would require employers to disclose an hourly or salary compensation or a range of that compensation in all job listings.

The bill suggests amending RCW 49.58.110, which currently says an employer must provide the minimum wage or salary upon offering the applicant a position.

SB 5761 was introduced to the Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Monday morning.

