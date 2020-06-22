Washington apples specialty license plates available July 1

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The new Washington apples specialty license plate will be available starting July 1.

Washington drivers can order the new plates through the Department of Licensing website and proceeds from the sales will directly benefit the Washington Apple Education Foundation.

The Washington Apple Commission expressed their interest in a plate paying tribute to state apple growers last year. Senator Brad Hawkins then sponsored the bill, which had support from legislators across the state. The bill passed the legislature in early March and was signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee on March 19.

The purchase price of the specialty plate is $77.25 with an annual renewal fee of $30. For each sale and renewal, WAEF receives $28. The foundation will use the funds to support scholarships and student outreach activities.

“We anticipate seeing thousands of Washington apples specialty plates on our highways,” said WAEF chairman Chris Willett. “The plates provide deserved recognition to growers, employees and all that have helped make Washingon’s tree fruit industry world-class. They also represent dollars that will be spent providing educational resources to kids raised in the industry.”

WAEF awards more than $1 million annually in scholarship assistance to children from Washington’s tree fruit industry. About 80 percent of the foundation’s scholarship recipients are first-generation college students and many of those recipients’ parents are employed in farm and warehouse labor jobs.

