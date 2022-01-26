Wash. schools, libraries get internet funding through American Rescue Plan

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan will go toward improving internet quality at schools and libraries across the state. Thousands of dollars will be used in the Inland Northwest.

Senator Patty Murray announced more than $88 million would be used to make broadband better in the state. Both the West Valley School District and the East Valley School District will get more than $100,000. Spokane International Academy is set to get a little more than $30,000.

“The funding will help make sure students in every part of Washington state will have the tools they need to learn. Every child deserves the very best education we can offer them, but that’s not possible without access to high-speed internet,” Sen. Murray said in a statement.

You can find a full list of schools and libraries that received funding here.

