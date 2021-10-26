Wash. Attorney General recovers nearly half a million in stolen COVID-19 relief funds

by KOMO News

Washington Attorney General's Office Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has found a way to recover nearly half a million in stolen COVID-19 relief funds.

Fraud rings stole billions from at least 11 states during the pandemic, including Washington state. Ferguson’s office is the first in the country to find a way to get at least some of the money back.

According to a release, Ferguson started an investigation, searching for bank accounts fraudsters used with unclaimed stolen funds.

King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender granted Ferguson’s office a forfeiture motion Monday morning. This ordered TD Bank to transfer $496,000 from 120 accounts.

“My legal team is using every tool in our toolbox to recover stolen dollars,” Ferguson said. “Stay tuned because we’re not done.”

