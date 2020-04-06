Wash. Attorney General launches website to track progress of rape kit testing

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday launched a website to track the progress of rape kit testing in Washington state.

The new website provides comprehensive information about Washington’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative program, which seeks to end the state’s rape kit backlog.

According to a release from the AG’s Office, the state has tested 4,650 out of approximately 9,760 backlogged tests and 1,714 have been entered into the national DNA evidence base. Of the kits tested so far, 690 have resulted in a “hit,” matching DNA evidence from a kit to other DNA in the database, such as DNA from a known offender.

“Every hit we get from backlogged kits is a step closer to justice for survivors of sexual assault,” Ferguson said. “Throughout this project, our SAKI website will be a resource for up-to-date information on our progress. Sexual assault survivors deserve full transparency as we work through the backlog of DNA evidence.”

Ferguson also announced the launch of the testing phase of the SAKI initiative. Using grant funding, 52 backlogged sexual assault kits from Kent dating from 2003-2014 were submitted for testing.

The Crime Lab expects to meet the legal requirement to complete testing on all kits collected July 2015 and earlier by the end of next year. The entire backlog is estimated to be tested by mid-2022.

RELATED: DOJ awards $2.5M to reduce Washington’s backlog of untested rape kits

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.