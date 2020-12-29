Warren Joseph Foersch

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Warren Joseph Foersch, USMC Col. Retired, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 64 after a two-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. “War” was born in Honolulu, HI in 1956 to George and Mary (Callahan) Foersch. On January 21, 1984, he married the absolute love of his life: Debbie (Van Dorn).

Warren graduated from California State University-Long Beach in 1978 whereupon he was commissioned an officer of the United States Marine Corps. He is also a graduate of the Naval War College in Newport, RI. Warren’s last tour of duty was at MCRD San Diego as the Assistant Chief of Staff. It was there that he received the Legion of Merit for his “vision, professional relationships…and profound leadership.” Following his retirement from the USMC in 2008, he then continued providing positive leadership to high school students as the Deputy Commandant of Culver Military Academies in Culver, IN. Warren could be seen active across campus wherever he was needed during his 10 years at CMA, but he especially loved his time as the Novice Crew Coach. As an Eagle Scout, he melded his love for both the outdoors and leadership as the Boy Scout Scoutmaster on campus.

Warren had a passion for watching Angel’s baseball and listening to the Beach Boys, stemming from his Southern California upbringing. He also enjoyed being creative in his time off in his woodshop. During his time in Newport, WA, Warren was intimately involved in St. Anthony’s Knights of Columbus as his Catholic faith was paramount. Warren was also active in the local rowing club, PORPA. Warren was known for providing insight to others through stories (whether fully accurate or not!). He was approachable and knew no stranger. He cared deeply for the success of those around him-whether you were a childhood friend or someone he just met.

Warren was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother Mary, and his brother Russell. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 37 years, Debbie; their five children, Nathan, Natalie, Brian, Peter, and Paul and their families, including 4 grandchildren; and his four siblings George, Kenneth, William, and Peggy. A funeral service will be held 11 o’clock on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Newport, WA. Donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to St. Anthony’s Knights of Columbus

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.