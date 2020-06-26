Warming up for Friday, just in time for a slide into a cooler, showery weekend -Kris

Friday will be another very warm, sunny day! Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

As is our custom lately, temperatures will drop for the weekend. A strong cold front late Friday will drop our temperatures back to average for Saturday and pick up the winds. It will also bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms to the mountains. The second half of the weekend will be significantly cooler and showery with a chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain below average through next week with at least a slight chance of showers every day!