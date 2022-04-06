Warming to Friday then another cool down – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
Today is going to be nice, sunny and mild.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Sunny and mild today
- Today will be much calmer wind wise
- Thursday and Friday bring 60-degree temperatures
- A cooler and cloudy weekend is ahead
Today’s highs are about average and we’ll have dry weather.
High pressure moves in for a few days bringing low 50s and sunny weather.
Low to mid 60s move in for Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be cool with a cold front and a chance of showers Saturday. Cloudy and cool next week with highs around 50.
