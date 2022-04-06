Warming to Friday then another cool down – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Wednesday!

Today is going to be nice, sunny and mild.

Wed Mid 12 Hours

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Sunny and mild today
  • Today will be much calmer wind wise
  • Thursday and Friday bring 60-degree temperatures
  • A cooler and cloudy weekend is ahead

Wed Mid 4 Things

Today’s highs are about average and we’ll have dry weather.

Wed Highs

High pressure moves in for a few days bringing low 50s and sunny weather.

Low to mid 60s move in for Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be cool with a cold front and a chance of showers Saturday. Cloudy and cool next week with highs around 50.

Wed Planning 7 Day

