Warming to Friday then another cool down – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

Today is going to be nice, sunny and mild.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunny and mild today

Today will be much calmer wind wise

Thursday and Friday bring 60-degree temperatures

A cooler and cloudy weekend is ahead

Today’s highs are about average and we’ll have dry weather.

High pressure moves in for a few days bringing low 50s and sunny weather.

Low to mid 60s move in for Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be cool with a cold front and a chance of showers Saturday. Cloudy and cool next week with highs around 50.