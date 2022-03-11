Warming into the 50’s for the weekend- Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Here’s a look at the rest of your Friday.

Fri Rest Of

Here are the 4 things you need to know:

Fri Mid 4 Things

It’ll be warmer but still a little below average.

Fri Highs

Tonight will be very mild.

Fri Night

You can expect clouds and milder weather today with showers tonight. Saturday will be above average and dry for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Sunday through Tuesday will feature showers and mild conditions with drier weather middle of next week.

Fri Planning 7 Day

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories