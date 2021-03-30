Expect sunnier, warming conditions Tuesday – Mark
We’ll see a few clouds and mild conditions today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, March 30:
- More sunshine today
- Clear and chilly tonight
- Warming trend
- Breezy at times
Our high temperatures are just about average for this time of year.
A clear and chilly night is ahead. On Wednesday, conditions will be sunny and temperatures will be warming with cloudy skies. Friday will be breezy and cooling. Expect partly cloudy conditions and 60 degrees this weekend.
