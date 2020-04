Warmest weather of the year this week -Mark

Mark Peterson

Sunshine and warmer temperatures expected through Friday. Sunshine and few clouds today. Warmer weather for Thursday and Friday with temps around 70. Above average temps statewide. Cold front this weekend with showers and winds Saturday.

