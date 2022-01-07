Warmer & windy today, calm & cool Saturday – Mark

The storm is gone and now we’ll see some warmer temperatures to help melt that snow,

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Main roads are in pretty good shape today

Side roads are icy and slushy

A wind advisory is in effect

We could see gusts up to 50 mph

Today will be dryer, windier, but warmer wth temperatures reaching up into the low 40s.

Tonight will get cold and we’re going to freeze up once again.

Today will be partly cloudy and very windy with a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Cool and calmer weather is on tap this weekend with highs in the low 30s.

We’ll be slightly warmer next week with cloudy conditions.