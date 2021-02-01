February is starting warm and rainy – Mark
Welcome to February!
Expect clouds and scattered showers today.
Here are your 4 Thing to Know for Monday, February 1:
- Scattered showers today
- Showers continue tonight
- We dry out this week
- Another mild weekend ahead
Snow is expected in higher elevations.
Temperatures will be very mild today.
A low system makes it’s way out and another system rolls in with scattered showers today and tonight. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s through Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees through the weekend with dry sky and variable clouds.
