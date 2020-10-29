Warmer weather today and into the weekend -Mark

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were upset that we skipped right from summer into winter, you’ve probably been enjoying the more seasonal weather this week. The goods news: there’s more of that coming.

Here are your ‘4 Things to Know’—autumn is back, the snow is melting, and other than some rainfall on Friday, it is going to actually feel like October this week and next.

All across the northwest, you can see higher temperatures.

Lows are normal for this time of year, and conditions will be dry—with, like I said, some Friday morning showers in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Overall, warmer weather moving in with a chance of showers Friday morning and breezy winds. The weekend looks good with mild temps and sunshine. Next week is all seasonal conditions and plenty warmer than last week!