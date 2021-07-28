Warmer temperatures today with record heat on the way – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Temperatures will be hotter today.

Wed Plan

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, July 28:

Wed Am 4 Things

Fewer clouds and warmer temperatures are in the forecast.

Wed Highs

We will see morning clouds turn to to afternoon sunshine. Thursday will be hotter and hazy with near record high temperatures Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be cooler with possible showers.

Wed 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Top Stories