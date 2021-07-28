Warmer temperatures today with record heat on the way – Mark
Temperatures will be hotter today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, July 28:
Fewer clouds and warmer temperatures are in the forecast.
We will see morning clouds turn to to afternoon sunshine. Thursday will be hotter and hazy with near record high temperatures Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be cooler with possible showers.
