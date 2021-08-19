Warmer today, rain comes back Friday – Matt

It’s a nice cool start on Thursday morning, but we’ll heat up a little faster today. Highs this afternoon will hit around 80 in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, the mid-80s along the Columbia River, and the mid-70s in North Idaho.

Skies will start clear and turn partly cloudy this afternoon. A couple of stray showers could swing into Idaho from the U.S.-Canada border late today, but otherwise it will be dry with some areas of light smoke today. Air quality should remain good or moderate for most areas today.

We’ve got a lot of changes coming on Friday as another system drops down over the Pacific Northwest. Expect showers and storms to develop Friday afternoon and evening and continue off-and-on around the area through Saturday evening. Rainfall will be scattered and slow-moving. Some will get a lot of rain, some may get none. It all depends on how the storm tracks across the area.

Sunday will be dry and windy, so that looks like the best day to get outside this weekend. High temperatures will stay in the 70s Friday through Sunday with the rain and clouds hanging around.