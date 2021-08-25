Warmer today before clouds roll in -Matt

The cooler weather is ending for now around the Inland Northwest. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will hit around 80 degrees today, the first time that’s happened since last Thursday!

It will be a nice and sunny day with a clear start to the evening. As the night goes on we’ll see building clouds as a front approaches the Northwest from out in the Pacific. Overnight lows will be mild in the mid 50s as a result while highs will be in the mid 70s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up too, so it should be fairly gusty in the afternoon.

We’re not expecting much rain from this system, but look for some mountain showers north of Spokane and Kootenai County Thursday night. Afternoon showers are possible on Friday, but look like they’ll be mostly in the Idaho mountains and over in Montana. Most of our rain chances will be 10 to 20 percent and as high as 30 percent in the Idaho Panhandle on Friday.

This weekend will be dry and warm. Look for mid 80s by Sunday afternoon!