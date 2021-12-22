Warmer today after morning snow – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After widespread snow overnight roads will be snow-packed and slippery at times this morning. Drive carefully! The good news is that today temperatures will slowly warm to above freezing and stay there for many hours, which should improve roads pretty quickly today.

Another round of moisture will arrive this evening, but with the warmer air in place it will fall as rain around most areas of the Inland Northwest. Passes and mountain slopes will continue to see snow. Temperatures tonight won’t dip below freezing except near the Canada border so rain will continue into the early morning. We’ll flip back over to snow Thursday night and may see some icy roads tomorrow evening as a result.

Snowy weather will continue through the Christmas holiday weekend and into early next week, followed by bitter cold temperatures. The next week or two looks like it will feature a lot of impactful weather.