Warmer the rest of the week after a chilly morning – Matt

It’s a jacket-worthy morning across the region with temperatures well into the 40s for many. Temperatures will be in the 50s late in the morning, 60s around lunch, and the middle 70s for highs this afternoon under sunny skies. It’s going to be a beautiful day!

Lows tonight drop back into the 40s, but not as chilly as this morning. We continue to warm up on Wednesday, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. A series of cold fronts moving over the Cascades Thursday and Friday will keep temperatures from warming any further to end the week. Rain is unlikely, but some mountain showers are possible on Friday north of I-90.

A more substantial warming trend looks likely next weekend, but until then we’re going to spend the whole week below average for temperatures in late August. It’s a great end to one of if not the hottest summer we’ve ever seen.