Warmer than average… finally! – Mark
It’s starting to feel like spring!
We have an increased chance of clouds today and evening showers are possible, so get out there this afternoon to enjoy some of the warmer weather.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Sunshine to start our day
- Warmer weather
- Sunshine on the way for Thursday
- A cloudy, but warm weekend
Here’s a look at our highs. We haven’t seen this kind of warmth since October 28, 2021.
Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, but still sunny.
Warmer weather for today and sun to clouds with afternoon breezy conditions. It will be sunny again Thursday with a cloudy and warmer weekend coming up.
Low 60ss with showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.
