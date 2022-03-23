Warmer than average… finally! – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

It’s starting to feel like spring!

We have an increased chance of clouds today and evening showers are possible, so get out there this afternoon to enjoy some of the warmer weather.

Wed Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Sunshine to start our day
  • Warmer weather
  • Sunshine on the way for Thursday
  • A cloudy, but warm weekend

Wed 4 Things Mid

Here’s a look at our highs. We haven’t seen this kind of warmth since October 28, 2021.

Wed Highs

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, but still sunny.

Wed Thu Highs

Warmer weather for today and sun to clouds with afternoon breezy conditions. It will be sunny again Thursday with a cloudy and warmer weekend coming up.

Low 60ss with showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.

Wed Planning 7 Day

