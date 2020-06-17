Warmer for Wednesday, but we’re not quite done with the showers -Kris

Our late-spring chill will slowly seep away this week, and a warming trend will send our temperatures back up to average and beyond. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday were only in the upper 50s and lower 60s! That’s about 15 degrees below average. By Wednesday, we will be back in the lower 70s. Although it will be warmer, we will still be in and out of the clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Expect dry conditions starting Thursday and continuing until at least Saturday. Temperatures will also climb through the end of the week. After that, temperatures will hold steady or cool just a bit next week. It looks like it will be a nice Father’s Day on Sunday, with only a chance of mountain showers on Sunday.