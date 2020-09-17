Warmer conditions with improving air quality – Mark

Even though we are still in the “unhealthy” range, our air has much less smoke in it than the beginning of the week

Warmer today statewide with a bit of a cool down this weekend.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday:

An Air Quality alert is still in place Stay indoors Drink lots of water And look forward to some cooler weather this weekend

Air Quality Alert continues with smoke and haze. Warmer temps for today and Friday. Low pressure moves in with cooler weather and good chance of light rain Saturday. Better air will also come in from the North. Mid 70s and partly cloudy next week.