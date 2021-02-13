Warmer, but still very cold for Valentine’s Day Weekend

The worst of the cold is behind us, but you might not believe it when you step out the door Saturday morning. It is still going to be very cold with morning lows down in the single digits in many locations and wind chill readings well below 0°. High temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 20s. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Saturday, however the chance of snow continues on the Palouse and the LC Valley, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday afternoon. Valentine’s day will be dry, and calmer and just a little bit warmer. However, highs will remain about 15 degrees below average.

The chance of wide-spread valley snow returns for Sunday night. Expect a snowy Presidents Day around the Inland Northwest, with the potential for heavy mountain snow. Early estimates of 3 – 5″ are in the forecast for the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Temperatures will continue to climb through the 7-day forecast.