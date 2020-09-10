Warmer and possibly smokier weather in the forecast -Kris

It’s hard to enjoy a late-summer blue sky day when the pall of wildfire smoke hangs in the air, and that could be getting worse. As wildfires continue to burn around the west, smoke and haze will impact our air quality. On Thursday, expect smoky sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. With that in mind, it might be a good day to stay inside with the kids and get serious about back-to-school!

On Friday, our winds will begin to shift, potentially pulling in more smoke from the Oregon wildfires. In addition, high temperatures will continue to climb and even reach record levels on Sunday. With any luck, the weather pattern will begin to shift early next week. Right now, cooler weather is in the forecast starting Monday, with a chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.