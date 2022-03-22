Warmer and drier for Tuesday, but not necessarily sunnier – Kris

So much for the start of spring! Today was our first full day of spring, and it was chilly and wet. However, that is not the trend for the week. Expect dry conditions overnight tonight. The clouds will keep our temperatures mild; bottoming out in the mid 30s. For Tuesday, highs will jump about 10 degrees! We will top out in the mid 50s. It’s not going to be a bright, sunny day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds than sun.

There’s sunnier, even warmer weather on the way for Wednesday. In fact, it looks like it will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 60°. If we do make it into the 60s, it will be the first time so far this season. There’s the possibility of a few isolated showers in the mountains Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect dry and warm seasonably warm conditions through the start of the weekend.