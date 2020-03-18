Warm wrap up of Winter

Weak ridge of high pressure still keeping us sunny and mild, a cool but not cold start to our Wednesday.

Early morning temps are warmer than yesterday and mostly clear sky awaits

Looking forward to tonight about 8pm, more clear and mild conditions with scattered showers in the LC Valley.

These mild conditions continue through the weekend. Winter ends Thursday evening and Friday will be the first full day of Spring. Nice way to finish and start a season. The outdoors is calling.