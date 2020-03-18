Warm wrap up of Winter

Good bye Winter and Hello Spring
Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Weak ridge of high pressure still keeping us sunny and mild, a cool but not cold start to our Wednesday.

Weddayplanner[1]

Early morning temps are warmer than yesterday and mostly clear sky awaits

Wedrightnow[1]

Looking forward to tonight about 8pm, more clear and mild conditions with scattered showers in the LC Valley.

Wed8pmforecast[1]

These mild conditions continue through the weekend. Winter ends Thursday evening and Friday will be the first full day of Spring. Nice way to finish and start a season. The outdoors is calling.

Wed4day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.