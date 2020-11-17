Warm with afternoon showers today and midday showers Wednesday – Mark
Happy Tuesday!
We’ll see some good ol’ fall weather today.
Here are your Four Things to Know:
- Warmer and breezy conditions
- Showers around dinner time
- More rain on the way this week
- Average cool temperatures
Conditions are mild across the state, though the mountains will see snow.
It will be a very mild day with afternoon and evening showers.
More showers Wednesday afternoon and then through Thursday. Drier and cooler for Friday and Saturday. More showers again Sunday night into Monday
