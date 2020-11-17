Warm with afternoon showers today and midday showers Wednesday – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

We’ll see some good ol’ fall weather today.

Here are your Four Things to Know:

Warmer and breezy conditions

Showers around dinner time

More rain on the way this week

Average cool temperatures

Conditions are mild across the state, though the mountains will see snow.

It will be a very mild day with afternoon and evening showers.

More showers Wednesday afternoon and then through Thursday. Drier and cooler for Friday and Saturday. More showers again Sunday night into Monday