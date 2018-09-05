Warm week expected for first full week of September

Kris Crocker by Kris Crocker

High pressure is building over the region which will result in warmer weather for the rest of the work week. Expect sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s this week.

Wildfire smoke surging south out of Canada could bring a decrease in air quality for Wednesday morning.

Friday evening a cold front sweeps through the region picking up our winds, increasing fire danger,and bringing cooler weather for the weekend.

Expect high temperatures to drop back in the 70s starting Saturday.

