Warm Wednesday around the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re loving the warm weather we’ve been having lately, get a load of our temperatures we’re forecasting today! We’re expecting a lot of upper 40s around the region and even some 50s and low 60s on the Palouse and in the L-C Valley. Remember that our average highs this time of year are in the upper 30s and low 40s. It’s a little toasty for February!

Some high clouds may bring on a flurry or two in the North Cascades, but it’s nothing to concern yourself with today. The warm and sunny weather keeps rolling into Thursday, Friday, and the weekend too!

Monday will be our first sign of change when a storm system arrives by the evening. Keep that in mind for your Valentine’s Day reservations. Until then, enjoy this gorgeous stretch of weather.