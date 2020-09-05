Warm weather will make way for a cold, gusty Labor Day

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Evans Canyon Fire continues to burn near Naches, sweeping smoke throughout the region. That smoke should start to improve on the Northeast side of the state by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

As of 11:30 Saturday, Spokane’s air quality was still considered “good,” according to the Air Quality Index.

9:30 am Sat: Latest satellite imagery shows lots of smoke in the Western US this morning. Model guidance suggests northern WA and Spokane will see improvements tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2gSByWlxem — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 5, 2020

Dry and breezy conditions over the Labor Day weekend will make for elevated fire danger throughout the region. Temperatures are expected to drop 10 to 15 degrees on Monday as a cold front sweeps through eastern Washington.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.