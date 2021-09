Warm Weather continues through Thursday – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Your 4 Things for Wednesday Morning clouds and a breezy afternoon Above average today and Thursday A weak front will bring morning clouds, sprinkles and breezy conditions today with clearing midday and into another warm Thursday. Clouds and cooler Friday with rain showers Friday night.mid 70’s all weekend with fair sky.

