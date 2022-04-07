Warm today with winds for Friday – Mark
Happy Thursday,
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday:
- Today will be partly cloudy, but warm
- Light wind is expected, as well
- Friday will be mild and breezy
- A cool and cloudy weekend is ahead.
Here’s a look at the rest of your day: moving into the mid 60s, but sunny and partly cloudy.
Our highs are well above average.
Tomorrow’s highs are still above average, but cooler with afternoon winds.
A front will push warm air over us today with highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be mild with a cooler and windy Friday. Friday’s high will be 59 with gusty winds later.
The weekend continues to cool with upper 40s for daytime highs, but cold overnight temps.
