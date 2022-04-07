Warm today with winds for Friday – Mark

Happy Thursday,

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday:

Today will be partly cloudy, but warm

Light wind is expected, as well

Friday will be mild and breezy

A cool and cloudy weekend is ahead.

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: moving into the mid 60s, but sunny and partly cloudy.

Our highs are well above average.

Tomorrow’s highs are still above average, but cooler with afternoon winds.

A front will push warm air over us today with highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday night will be mild with a cooler and windy Friday. Friday’s high will be 59 with gusty winds later.

The weekend continues to cool with upper 40s for daytime highs, but cold overnight temps.