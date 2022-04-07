Warm today with winds for Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday,

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday:

  • Today will be partly cloudy, but warm
  • Light wind is expected, as well
  • Friday will be mild and breezy
  • A cool and cloudy weekend is ahead.

Thu Mid 4 Things

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: moving into the mid 60s, but sunny and partly cloudy.

Thu Rest Of Your Day

Our highs are well above average.

Thu Highs

Tomorrow’s highs are still above average, but cooler with afternoon winds.

Thu Friday Highs

A front will push warm air over us today with highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday night will be mild with a cooler and windy Friday. Friday’s high will be 59 with gusty winds later.

The weekend continues to cool with upper 40s for daytime highs, but cold overnight temps.

Thu Planning 7 Day

