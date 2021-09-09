One more day of heat, then a chance of rain – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, September 9:
- Warm and hazy today
- Rain shows Friday
- Possible thunderstorms
- Cooler temperatures this weekend
Expect increased clouds and warm temperatures today. High temperatures will reach 86 degrees by dinnertime.
Temperatures will be above average across the state today.
It will be our last day of heat before a cold front moves in. Clouds and afternoon rain are expected Friday, with a partly cloudy weekend and temperatures in the low 70s. Expect cooler temperatures all next week.
