Warm today with triple digits on the way – Mark

Another warm day is in store and it’s only getting hotter from here.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday:

We’ll have lingering clouds and some sprinkles here and there

Smoke and haze will stick around

Some light winds are expected

Triple digits are on the way

We’re starting off with ‘good’ air quality this morning, but an increased chance of smoke is expected.

Here’s a look at your highs today – mostly low to mid 90s across the region.

A touch of moisture will move through with sprinkles later and clouds through the day. We warm up to 92 with mid 90ss and clouds Wednesday. We’ll be near 100 Thursday then 100ss for Friday and Saturday with clouds.